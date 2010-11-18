Avid Updates ISIS 5000

Avid has launched a new version of its Avid ISIS 5000 shared storage solution that doubles storage capacity and offers a number of other new features. The new 3.1 version will be available Dec. 15.

New features include increased storage capacity for up to 128 Terabytes of content and greater connectivity, with the ability to support up to 90 client connections. This expands content creation capability by enabling larger, more complex workflows and access to more media by more contributors. It also lowers storage and administrative costs by making possible to consolidate storage and serve multiple workgroups with a single ISIS system.

The upgrade also includes back-up systems for better protection and Cisco and Force 10 switch qualification, which allows the product to work with additional third-party Ethernet switches.