Avid Offers Special Promo for Apple'sFinal Cut Pro Users

Avid is offering Final Cut Pro users a special promotion that would allow them to switch to Avid's professional editing software Media Composer 5.5. The deal, which includes Avid's Production suite and free online training, is priced at $995 and expires at the end of September.

The new promotion comes on the heels of a heated controversy over Apple's new Final Cut Pro X, which was designed to replace the popular Final Cut Pro software but drew mixed reviews from professional editors. Criticism even spread to late night TV, with Conan O'Brian satirizing the product during his TBS show on June 23, 2011.

"Users who may be facing uncertainty now also have access to a Mac OS native industry-leading editing solution from Avid," noted Paul Foeckler, vice president, creative professionals products and solutions for Avid in a statement.

Recent enhancements to Media Composer software include support for third-party video interfaces from AJA and Matrox, expanded native format support with AMA, as well as Avid PhraseFind powered by Nexidia and ScriptSync products.

The software also offers interoperability with Pro Tools software, Symphony, and Avid DS, as well as popular finishing systems among its other features.