Avid Launches New Media Suite Modules

As part of a push to help broadcasters and clients expand their delivery of content to multiple platforms, Avid has announced the availability of new Avid Media Suite modules.

The launch is part of the company’s efforts to develop technologies for its Avid Everywhere strategic vision. The modules run on top of the Avid MediaCentral Platform.

Introduced at the 2014 NAB Show in April, the MediaCentral Platform is designed to support the entire media value chain — from creation to consumption, the company says, in ways that will streamline and simplify workflows.

The new modules are: Media | Director; Media | Index; and Media | Distribute.

Media | Director speeds file-based workflows in reality TV, post-production and broadcast environments while Media | Index is designed to improve file search and retrieval across Avid’s Interplay | Production systems.

Media | Distribute, which was previously called Interplay Pulse, simplifies and speeds up the distribution of content to multiple channels and devices, the company reports.