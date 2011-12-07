Avid Introduces Interplay MAM 4

Avid has launched the latest version of the company's enterprise media management solution, Interplay MAM (Media Asset Manager) and announced that the system has been adopted by Fuse TV.

The launch comes at a time when companies are looking for more robust media asset management solutions to handle the production and business complexities of multiplatform distribution and the delivery of more content to more screens.

To help meet that demand, Avid Interplay MAM 4 version offers a number of new features for finding, repurposing, and distributing content while better coordinating and automating production processes.

"With increasing pressure to deliver more content across more screens, our customers need to improve media access, integrate a wide variety of Avid and third-party solutions, boost productivity and, ultimately, accelerate profitability across the enterprise," said Dana Ruzicka, VP of segment strategy and planning at Avid, in a statement. "Interplay MAM 4 is a state-of-the-art enterprise media management technology that lets them do just that."

New or improved features of the solution include ICPS (Interplay Common Playback Service), which is a web-based media player that lets users view, annotate, add metadata, log, and create shot lists with any cataloged media from any location with greater precision and speed.

In terms of graphical workflow management the new version offers features that make it easier and faster to modify and design workflow systems. It also includes visual workflow monitoring to support more flexible workflows.

The version also offers tight integration between production and media asset management to make it easier to unify and coordinate production groups across the whole company.