Avid Interplay Production Hits 1,000 Install Mark

As stations continue to push for ways to streamline workflows, Avid announced that its Interplay Production asset management solution, which was first introduced in 2006, has surpassed the 1,000 customer mark.

"We are seeing the demand for Interplay Production grow substantially, clearly demonstrating the strong need for an affordable production asset management solution compatible with many different formats," said Dana Ruzicka, VP of segment and product marketing at Avid, in a statement. "As the landscape of the broadcast and media production industries change, producers are looking for solutions that help them most effectively adapt to those changes."

The ability to deeply integrate the solution with other Avid solutions to streamline workflows as well as support for third party applications such as Apple's Final Cut Pro have helped broaden the system's acceptance, the company reports.

Avid also noted that more than 100 technology partners and customers have taken advantage of the Interplay Web Services API to extend workflows and create custom solutions.