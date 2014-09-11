Avid Hosts Connect Europe #IBC2014

In the run-up to the opening of exhibits at IBC on Sept. 12, Avid held its first customer association meeting in Europe with hundreds of attendees, the company reported.

At a general session, Avid president and CEO Louis Hernandez and other senior Avid executives unveiled a number of product launches and described the next phase of the company’s Avid Everywhere strategy.

The new features for the Avid MediaCentral Platform and its various application suites will be shown during IBC.

In a statement, Hernandez noted that "the initial phases of the platform and application suites we announced in April as part of Avid Everywhere are now available in the market. Customers and partners worldwide are gaining the benefits of the industry's most flexible, open, and integrated ecosystem — all the way from content creation to distribution and monetization ... Now we're announcing the next phase of this journey, with a major new services initiative and MediaCentral Platform innovations that will help our customers and partners position themselves for continued success, both now and into the future."

One announcement was "The Avid Advantage," an effort to offer expanded services, support and educational programs.

Others include improvements to the Avid MediaCentral Platform for managing and streamlining workflows in all aspects of content creation and distribution.

These include “Avid Resolution Independence” for handling content of any resolution, from SD to 4K and Avid Connectivity Toolkit, which is a third-party developer program for services on the MediaCentral platform.

In the Artist Suite, which includes technologies for editing and other production, the company introduced expanded high-res editing and delivery; the Avid DNxHR extensible media codec; new live show mixing and editing tools; the VENUE | S3L-X compact live sound system.

Upgrades to their Media Suite included expanded content search across multiple systems: with Media | Index and new Avid MediaCentral Platform-enabled capabilities for Interplay | MAM.