Average Fixed Broadband Speeds to Soar 350% By 2017

Here's some good news if you happen to be a vendor that

sells broadband gear to network operators and gets a nice shot in the arm with

every upgrade cycle: Internet consumption is exploding and is showing no signs

of dissipating.

The average, global fixed broadband speed will jump from

11.3 Mbps in 2012 to 39 Mbps in 2017 - a 3.5-fold increase -- Cisco predicted

in its latest Visual Network Index (VNI) Forecast. In North America,

Cisco's predicting a slightly smaller jump -- from 13 Mbps in 2012, to 38

Mbps in 2017.

Again, that's just the global average speed and just

one prediction among many presented by Cisco in its latest study of global

broadband usage. Depending on the ISP and the region of the world, maximum

burst speeds for residential broadband services, particularly in the

downstream, are running anywhere from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps.

