Average Fixed Broadband Speeds to Soar 350% By 2017
Here's some good news if you happen to be a vendor that
sells broadband gear to network operators and gets a nice shot in the arm with
every upgrade cycle: Internet consumption is exploding and is showing no signs
of dissipating.
The average, global fixed broadband speed will jump from
11.3 Mbps in 2012 to 39 Mbps in 2017 - a 3.5-fold increase -- Cisco predicted
in its latest Visual Network Index (VNI) Forecast. In North America,
Cisco's predicting a slightly smaller jump -- from 13 Mbps in 2012, to 38
Mbps in 2017.
Again, that's just the global average speed and just
one prediction among many presented by Cisco in its latest study of global
broadband usage. Depending on the ISP and the region of the world, maximum
burst speeds for residential broadband services, particularly in the
downstream, are running anywhere from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.