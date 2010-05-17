Avail-TVN Teams With Univision For VOD World Cup Delivery

Digital media services company Avail-TVN has been selected by Univision as the network's VOD services partner for the upcoming FIFI World Cup in South Africa, the company announced Monday (May 17). Avail-TVN will provide a number of live-to-VOD services including broadcast signal acquisition and file capture, Nielsen C3 watermark verification, encoding across multiple codecs and distribution of both SD and HD versions of all 64 tournament games.

In participating systems, viewers will gain access to any game via on-demand. Avail-TVN is also providing marketing support including mapping to enable easier content discovery.

"High-value sporting events, like the World Cup, with a global audience and enormous consumer interest across all time zones, are a natural fit for Avail-TVN's on-demand platform," said Avail-TVN Chief Revenue Officer Jim Riley, in a statement.

The World Cup, which takes place from June 11-July 11, is the most-watched sporting event in the world, with the 2006 Cup in Germany garnered a cumulative global viewership of 26.3 billion people. The Avail-TVN deal marks the first time all of the tournament matches will be available on demand.