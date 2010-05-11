Avail-TVN Takes 3D Leap

Cable Show 2010: Complete Coverage

Avail-TVN, which provides both linear programming and video-on-demand (VOD) content services to cable operators and telcos, announced at NCTA in Los Angeles that it will launch a suite of 3D programming services by year-end.



The Sherman Oaks, Calif.-based company will add to its robust VOD offerings with two new stereoscopic 3D services: one that will give operators access to transactional 3D-VOD content, and a companion free on-demand 3D service. In addition, Avail-TVN is planning two linear 3D channels: a transactional PPV channel offering movies, concerts, events and sports programming; and a free-to-the-consumer promotional 3D channel offering features, documentaries, music and specialty programming that will allow consumers to test their 3D sets and glasses.



Avail-TVN said it is developing its 3D services to work with operators' existing infrastructure, and that its 3D on-demand offerings will work with existing set-top boxes after minor software updates.



"Commercializing a scalable 3D service for the industry requires coordination between content producers, operators, and technology vendors," said Avail-TVN Chief Technology Officer Michael Kazmier in a statement. "Our focus has been to bring these partners together in an integrated fashion so that we can deliver a broad selection of 3D programming-transactional and free-for consumers to enjoy on their new 3D TVs."



Avail-TVN's transactional PPV and free linear channels will be available to customers during the fourth quarter of 2010. At that time, the company will also launch 3D VOD packages on a transactional basis with a free on-demand option tied to the 3D linear channel.

