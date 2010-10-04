Avail-TVN Eyes Expansion With $30 Million Upgrade

Digital-media services firm Avail-TVN plans to pump more than $30

million into its video-distribution network over the next two years,

revamping its infrastructure to provide new services and substantially

more content.

The company's new offerings are to include TV Everywhere services for

content providers and out-of-market sports packages from the National

Basketball Association and National Hockey League starting this fall.

Avail-TVN has deals with the NBA and NHL to offer sports

packages to cable and telco TV providers when their 2010-11 seasons

begin this fall, and is in talks with other sports leagues, CEO Ramu

Potarazu said. On that front, the company will be competing with

InDemand Networks and Comcast Media Center.

