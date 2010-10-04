Avail-TVN Eyes Expansion With $30 Million Upgrade
Digital-media services firm Avail-TVN plans to pump more than $30
million into its video-distribution network over the next two years,
revamping its infrastructure to provide new services and substantially
more content.
The company's new offerings are to include TV Everywhere services for
content providers and out-of-market sports packages from the National
Basketball Association and National Hockey League starting this fall.
Avail-TVN has deals with the NBA and NHL to offer sports
packages to cable and telco TV providers when their 2010-11 seasons
begin this fall, and is in talks with other sports leagues, CEO Ramu
Potarazu said. On that front, the company will be competing with
InDemand Networks and Comcast Media Center.
