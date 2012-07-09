AutoHop Lawsuit to Be Heard in LA

Fox said a judge has ruled that lawsuits over Dish Network's

commercial skipping AutoHop service will be heard in a Los Angeles court,

rather than in New York, where Dish wanted the case heard.

Fox, NBCUniversal and CBS all sued Dish in Los Angeles over AutoHop.

Dish preemptively filed a suit in New York, where a previous case involving

networked DVRs offered a possible precedent.

"We are pleased that the court has determined that Fox, as

the true victim and plaintiff here, should have the right to proceed in its

chosen forum in the 9th Circuit," Fox said in a statement. "Now we

move on to the real issue at hand -- demonstrating that Dish Network has

created and marketed a product with the clear goal of breaching its license

with Fox, violating copyrights and destroying the fundamental underpinnings of

the broadcast television business -- which damages not only Fox and the other

major networks, but also the hundreds of local stations around the

country. We look forward to trying and winning the case on its merits."