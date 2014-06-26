Autodesk Plans to Acquire Shotgun Software

Autodesk Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Shotgun Software, a developer of cloud-based production tracking, review and asset management software.

The tools are already widely used and are integrated into Autodesk 3ds Max and Autodesk Maya software.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Autodesk plans for the deal to close in the fiscal quarter ending July 31, 2014.

"The acquisition of Shotgun will accelerate Autodesk's efforts to deliver solutions that help our creative customers solve the critical problem of operating more efficiently by collaborating globally to deliver increasingly complex productions on time and budget," said Chris Bradshaw, senior vice president, Autodesk Media & Entertainment in a statement. "Shotgun brings deep expertise and industry-leading technology in cloud products and production management, so we welcome the team, customers and community to Autodesk."