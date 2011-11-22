Australia's TV1 Selects Aspera

Australian cable and satellite channels TV1 and SciFi, which are jointly owned by Sony International Television, NBC Studios and Paramount, have selected Aspera for high-speed data transport across their broadcast supply chain infrastructure.

The U.S. studios that owned the channels were already using Aspera's technology.

The channels made the move to Aspera's file-transfer software as part of an upgrade from existing tape-based workflows, with the goal of creating a less costly system for transferring and handling media files while shortening content procurement times and the improving the reliability of their delivery network.

"We needed to shift to a file-based workflow to cut costs and shorten production cycles, but it presented us with the challenge of managing and transferring large media files," said Will Usic, creative director at TV1–SciFi. "And with our owners, partners and providers already using Aspera, it was an easy choice to select Aspera and become part of the broader community."