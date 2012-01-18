Australian Open Goes Over-The-Top With Ooyala

Tennis Australia, the country's governing body of tennis, is offering free live streaming of the Australian Open online -- for the first time -- with online-video management provider Ooyala, although not in all parts of the world nor on all ISPs in the U.S. because of broadcast restrictions.

That's giving U.S. tennis fans an alternative to watching the action from Down Under on ESPN2 or Tennis Channel, which together will carry more than 275 hours of Australian Open coverage in the States.

Since Monday, Jan. 16, visitors to australianopen.com have been able to watch live matches from all seven of the tournament's courts, as well as special features, highlights and interviews from the Grand Slam event.

