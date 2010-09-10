Australian Free DTH Service to Use Ericsson

The

Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has inked a five year deal

with Ericsson to supply a variety of head-end equipment for a free to

air satellite service that is being created to provide rural homes with

digital TV signals after the country makes the analog switch over.

The government is currently planning to end all analog broadcasts by the end of 2013, with the transition being done in phases.

The

free satellite service, which is being funded by the Australian

government, will serve about 247,000 Australians who live in so-called

"digital black spots" that are unable to receive digital signals with TV

antennas. Programming will include both standard definition and high

def fare from the commercial and public broadcasters.

The system

will use a variety of Ericsson head-end equipment, including

bandwidth-saving MPEG-4 AVC EN8190 HD and EN8130 SD encoders. Deployment

of the Ericsson equipment is slated to begin in December of 2010.