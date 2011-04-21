Aurora Offers Expanded Segmentation Toolkit

Hoping to capitalize on the move by cable operators to upgrade their networks so they can deliver more content on more platforms, Aurora Networks is pitching what it is calling the widest array of segmentation tools in the industry.

"A proper segmentation strategy exploits the existing network resources to maximize bandwidth-per-subscriber while minimizing capital expenditure," noted John Dahlquist, vice president of marketing for Aurora Networks in a statement. "This enables cable operators to achieve a new level of quality-of-experience for the subscriber. Aurora's product breadth enables our network architects to evolve our customers' networks, attaining their service goals without wasteful overspending."

The downstream segmentation solutions include AT3545G ‘C'-band DWDM full spectrum transmitters, which are designed to work in multiple applications; from transmission of up to 120 narrowcast QAM channels in the 300 MHz to 1 GHz frequency band to a full spectrum transmitter application.

Other products include two modular node platforms--the NC4000 and the NC2000 Optical Node Platforms-and Aurora Networks' digital return technology, which supports more than 80 return segments supported on just one fiber.