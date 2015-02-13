Audiences Rise at Discovery International

The return of fan favorites like Gold Rush and the debut of new series helped drive audience growth in the fourth quarter at Discovery Networks International, as its portfolio channels reached a record 654 million viewers, a 4% increase, in the period.

The average audience across the Discovery portfolio was up about 10% to 3.2 million compared to the prior year and up 13% vs. the third quarter.

“Growing our audiences and increasing our share is a guiding principle that has led to consistent global growth for the Discovery portfolio,” DNI president JB Perrette said in a statement. “We are razor-sharp in our focus to super-serve our fans on-air and online across more than 220 countries and territories. Looking ahead to 2015, we will continue to invest in new series and specials and bring our signature high-quality content across more screens to more viewers, ensuring maximum benefit for our advertisers, affiliates and audiences around the world.”

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.