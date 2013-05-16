AT&T's U-verse Upgrades On Demand Store

AT&T's U-verse has rolled out a new U-verse On Demand storefront that is designed to make it easier for customer to find and access movies and TV shows.

Improved tools for finding On Demand content has become an increasingly important issue for multichannel operators as the amount of On Demand content continues to grow.

"Customers have access to thousands of titles today, and our new On Demand storefront will help them quickly discover the best movies and titles," said Mel Coker, chief marketing officer, AT&T Home Solutions in a statement.

The new interface was tested in AT&T Labs in Austin, Texas and then trialed with customers in Austin and San Antonio before launching on May 16.

It is currently available in Austin, Bakersfield, Baton Rouge, Birmingham, Charleston, Charlotte, Cleveland, Columbia, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Dayton, Daytona Beach, Decatur, El Paso, Fayetteville, Fresno, Grand Rapids, Greensboro, Greenville, Houston, Jackson, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Knoxville, Lansing, Los Angeles, Louisville, Lubbock, Memphis, Miami, Midland, Milwaukee, Mobile, Monterey, Nashville, Reno, San Antonio, San Diego, South Bend, Springfield, St. Louis, Topeka, Tulsa and Wallingford.

Additional markets will be rolled out over the rest of the year.

New features include an improve user interface; advanced search tools; colorful poster art to simplify the process of finding interesting content; a My Videos section to keep track of current rentals in one place; and a My Queue section where users can save titles for later viewing.

In the future, the telco is planning additional improvements that will include an advanced recommendation engine.