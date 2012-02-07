AT&T's U-verse iPad App Lacks Live TV

AT&T has released an iPad companion app for U-verse TV, but unlike some of its cable competitors the telco still isn't letting subscribers watch live TV on the popular tablets.

The free AT&T U-verse for iPad App, published on Apple's iTunes Store Jan. 16, provides a full remote control, content recommendations, extra content about the program a subscriber is watching, and integration with Facebook to share their TV favorites. That's in addition to DVR scheduling and searchable TV listings.

"With our new app, AT&T U-verse customers have access to incredible functionality to make the TV experience much richer, from superior search and control functionality, to fresh content that tells you more about what you're watching, to the ability to share what you're watching with your friends through social networks," AT&T Mobility chief marketing officer David Christopher said in a statement. "And, when they leave the home, our customers can take the U-verse experience with them."

