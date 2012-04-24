Attendance Figures Rise for 2012 NAB Show
Preliminary figures from the National Association
of Broadcasters of the 2012 NAB Show indicated increases in both the
number of exhibitors and registered attendees, which rose from 91,932 in
2011 to
92,112.
The NAB also
reported an increase in exhibitor participation and an almost 10 percent
increase in size of those exhibited. The 2012 show had 1,600 exhibitors
spanning 815,000 net square feet of exhibit space, up from 1,550
exhibitors occupying 745,000 net square feet in 2011, the NAB reported.
As
usual a significant portion of those attending the show, which ran from
April 14 to 19 in Las Vegas, were from outside the U.S., with 24,928
international attendees from 151 countries.
News media attendance hit 1,652.
