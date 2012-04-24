Attendance Figures Rise for 2012 NAB Show

Complete Coverage: 2012 NAB Show

Preliminary figures from the National Association

of Broadcasters of the 2012 NAB Show indicated increases in both the

number of exhibitors and registered attendees, which rose from 91,932 in

2011 to

92,112.

The NAB also

reported an increase in exhibitor participation and an almost 10 percent

increase in size of those exhibited. The 2012 show had 1,600 exhibitors

spanning 815,000 net square feet of exhibit space, up from 1,550

exhibitors occupying 745,000 net square feet in 2011, the NAB reported.

As

usual a significant portion of those attending the show, which ran from

April 14 to 19 in Las Vegas, were from outside the U.S., with 24,928

international attendees from 151 countries.

News media attendance hit 1,652.