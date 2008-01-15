AT&T U-verse TV Launches Interactive Features in Indiana

AT&T’s U-verse TV video service is rolling out interactive services for its customers in Indiana.

U-verse TV, the company’s Internet-protocol-TV service, will give Indiana customers access to interactive features on their TV screens such as U-bar, Yellowpages.com TV and Yahoo Games such as Sudoku, Solitaire and Mah-jongg.

U-bar is a customizable information feature that will allow users to add weather, stock-portfolio, sports and traffic information to their TV. YellowPages.com TV allows viewers to search for local business information from U-verse. The added features are available to customers at no extra charge, according to the company.

AT&T is promoting the new features as a differentiator in their competition with cable operators.

"These compelling new features are available for all customers at no extra cost and are one more way that U-verse TV is different than cable," AT&T vice president and general manager of Indiana markets Hardmon Williams said. "Beyond features, we're offering access to a robust channel lineup with 40 HD channels and all of the Big Ten Network sports action that Indiana fans could want."

U-verse, which had 126,000 subscribers at the end of the third quarter, is AT&T’s answer to the video component of a product mix that includes high-speed-data and voice services, including both traditional access and wireless.

The company is positioning itself against cable operators that are offering product bundles that include digital-phone service, along with data and television.

Speaking at an investor conference last week, CEO Randall Stephenson said wireless would be the key component for bundles going forward as more users depend on it as their primary source of communication.