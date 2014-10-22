AT&T U-verse Sub Growth Also Slows in Q3

AT&T, offering a similar picture to what Verizon FiOS painted on Tuesday, saw its U-verse customer base rise in the third quarter, though at a slower rate on a year-over-year basis.

AT&T added 216,000 U-verse TV subs in the third quarter of 2014, off from the 265,000 added in the year-ago period. AT&T finished the quarter with 6.1 million U-verse TV subs, with more than 97% taking a service bundle.

AT&T also tacked on 601,000 U-verse high-speed Internet customers in the third quarter, down from the 655,000 it added in the category in the year-ago quarter. AT&T ended the third quarter with 12.1 million U-verse broadband subs, which currently represent 73% of all AT&T wireline broadband customers, versus 59% in the year-earlier period.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.