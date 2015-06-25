AT&T U-verse Optimizes App for Apple Watch

AT&T let loose with a slew of app-related updates that bulk up its mobile offerings and its authenticated streaming app for the Xbox One console.

On the mobile side, its U-verse app for smartphones and tablets has added 26 more live channels for viewing outside the home, including FX, HBO2, National Geographic Channel and BabyFirst TV. The app now supports 242 live channels in the home and 202 channels outside the home, AT&T said.

AT&T has also updated the U-verse App to work with the Apple Watch, whereby the connected device can serve as a remote control, receive notifications about upcoming programming and manage DVR recordings. AT&T joins Comcast and DirecTV among MVPDs that have launched apps optimized for the Apple Watch. Programmers such as ABC News, ESPN, BET, CNN, Nick Jr. and CNBC have also launched Apple Watch apps.

