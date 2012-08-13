AT&T U-verse Offers Free Wireless Receivers

In a move to boost the value of its bundles for new subscribers, AT&T U-verse is offering a free U-verse wireless receiver to new customers as part of new U-verse TV bundles with the U300 package and above.

The company is billing the move as making them "the first TV provider to offer two receivers." Those receivers include the regular U-verse receiver with the whole home DVR features included in most packages and the wireless receiver that would allow users to connect a set virtually in other rooms or other locations, such as a covered patio, that are not typically wired for TV services.

The telco is also offering new AT&T U-verse customers new discounted 24 month AT&T U-verse bundle offers with up to a $36 monthly savings for new subs who add qualifying U-verse TV, U-verse High Speed Internet and U-verse Voice packages. These new bundles require a one-year term commitment.

"We already know customers love our bundle options-nearly 75 percent of our existing customers have triple- or quad-play," said Joey Schultz, vice president of consumer marketing, AT&T Home Solutions in a statement. "The new offers deliver significant monthly savings and the same price for up to two years, with some of our best discounts available for existing AT&T wireless customers. We're also including a free U-verse Wireless Receiver, which offers customers the freedom and flexibility to move their TV around their home. It's a few more reasons why customers should choose U-verse TV."