AT&T U-Verse Makes Michigan Move

AT&T is now offering its U-verse Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) service to consumers in the Detroit, Mich. market.

U-verse, which can also be bundled with high-speed data service, is initially available in parts of over 50 communities in the Detroit-Warren-Livonia metropolitan area, as well as parts of the Ann Arbor market, and AT&T says it will continue to increase availability throughout the Detroit area on an ongoing basis. The service provides access to over 25 high-definition channels and high-speed data service of up to 6 megabits per second.

Nationally, U-verse is also available in parts of the Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Kansas City and Dallas-Ft. Worth markets, but as of mid-May, counted less than 30,000 total subscribers.

AT&T noted that the U-verse launch in Detroit "follows progressive legislation passed by the Michigan Legislature and signed in December 2006 by Governor Jennifer Granholm" that makes it easier for new entrants to secure video franchises. As it has in other markets, AT&T is offering new U-verse subscribers two free months of TV service when they commit to certain programming packages, as well as a 60-day money-back guarantee.

"With AT&T U-verse, Detroit residents now have a new and better choice for their television provider," said Jennifer Jones, AT&T vice president and general manager for Michigan, in a statement.