AT&T U-Verse Expands Live TV Lineup For Tablets & Smartphones
AT&T said it has added 27 live TV channels to its TV Everywhere app for iOS- and Android-powered tablets and smartphones, expanding the number of channels to 136 that can be streamed in the home and 44 that can be accessed outside the home.
Based on AT&T’s current distribution rights, the U-verse authenticated app for PC browsers offers access to 142 live channels at Uverse.com, with 56 of them available to customers outside the home.
AT&T said the following new channels are now available via the tablet and smartphone app to customers whether they are accessed in or out of the home:
- BBC America
- BBC World News
- Disney Channel
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- beIN Sports
- beIN Sports en Español
- FOX News Channel
- FOX Business Network
- Pivot
