AT&T U-Verse Expands Live TV Lineup For Tablets & Smartphones

AT&T said it has added 27 live TV channels to its TV Everywhere app for iOS- and Android-powered tablets and smartphones, expanding the number of channels to 136 that can be streamed in the home and 44 that can be accessed outside the home.

Based on AT&T’s current distribution rights, the U-verse authenticated app for PC browsers offers access to 142 live channels at Uverse.com, with 56 of them available to customers outside the home.

AT&T said the following new channels are now available via the tablet and smartphone app to customers whether they are accessed in or out of the home:

  • BBC America
  • BBC World News
  • Disney Channel
  • Disney Junior
  • Disney XD
  • beIN Sports
  • beIN Sports en Español
  • FOX News Channel
  • FOX Business Network
  • Pivot

