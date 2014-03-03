AT&T U-Verse Expands Live TV Lineup For Tablets & Smartphones

AT&T said it has added 27 live TV channels to its TV Everywhere app for iOS- and Android-powered tablets and smartphones, expanding the number of channels to 136 that can be streamed in the home and 44 that can be accessed outside the home.

Based on AT&T’s current distribution rights, the U-verse authenticated app for PC browsers offers access to 142 live channels at Uverse.com, with 56 of them available to customers outside the home.

AT&T said the following new channels are now available via the tablet and smartphone app to customers whether they are accessed in or out of the home:

BBC America

BBC World News

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

beIN Sports

beIN Sports en Español

FOX News Channel

FOX Business Network

Pivot

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.