AT&T U-Verse App Launches 100+ Live TV Channels

AT&T U-verse has announced that it has added over 100 live TV channels to its TV everywhere offering for smartphones and tablets.

All of the live TV channels will be available inside the home and authenticated subscribers will be able to watch more than 20 channels outside the home.

The move reflects a wider move by the pay TV industry to add more live TV to its TV everywhere offerings. The live channel launches supplement thousands of on demand programming that is already available on the app.

The new channels are available to U-verse TV customers as part of their U-family or higher U-verse TV package.

The telco says that it will be adding more live channels and expanding the live channels in the future to more devices on an ongoing basis.

"By making live TV content available across devices we're enabling our customers to watch TV on their terms when and where they want it," said Mel Coker, chief marketing officer, AT&T Home Solutions in a statement. "U-verse has always been about delivering a TV experience built around our customers, and this enhancement gives them even more flexibility and control."