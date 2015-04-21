AT&T U-Verse Adds New Kids SVOD Service

AT&T U-verse and Disney said Tuesday they are launching a new subscription video-on-demand service adapted from the media company's Disney Story Central platform.

Disney Story Central is a website and app providing narrated Disney book titles that kids (and parents) can read along with.

The new $8 SVOD service brings the read-along platform to TV screens for the first time, the companies said. New titles will be added every few months.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.