AT&T U-Verse Adds New Kids SVOD Service
By B&C Staff
AT&T U-verse and Disney said Tuesday they are launching a new subscription video-on-demand service adapted from the media company's Disney Story Central platform.
Disney Story Central is a website and app providing narrated Disney book titles that kids (and parents) can read along with.
The new $8 SVOD service brings the read-along platform to TV screens for the first time, the companies said. New titles will be added every few months.
