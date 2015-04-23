AT&T U-verse Adds 50K TV, 440K Internet Subs in Q1
AT&T U-verse added subs in the TV and broadband categories in the first quarter of 2015, but at a slower rate than the year-ago, numbers that were partially affected by the sale of AT&T’s Connecticut wireline operations to Frontier Communications, which wrapped in October 2014.
AT&T said it added 440,000 U-verse Internet customers in Q1, extending that total to 12.6 million, but below the 634,000 subs it added in the category a year earlier.
On the video side, AT&T tacked on 50,000 U-verse TV subs in Q1, versus 201,000 adds in the year-ago quarter.
