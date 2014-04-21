AT&T Threatens To Expand ‘GigaPower’ To 21 U.S. Metros

Taking another page from the Google Fiber playbook, AT&T said it is in talks, but isn’t yet guaranteeing deployment, to expand the reach of its 1-Gbps-capable, fiber-fed U-verse with “GigaPower” platform.

AT&T said it will hold GigaPower-related discussion with municipalities in at least 21 new major metros, including Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Kansas City and Los Angeles.

AT&T said the planned expansion is part of its Project Velocity IP (VIP) investment initiative for wireline and wireless broadband. On the wireline side, AT&T’s current plan is to have the network reach 57 million customer locations in 22 states by the end of 2015.

