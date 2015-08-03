AT&T Tees Up $200 TV-Wireless Combo

Soon after clinching its acquisition of DirecTV, AT&T will look to expand its subscriber pie with the Aug. 10 launch of national wireless and TV "All in One" bundles that will tie in access to its satellite TV service or the telco’s IP-delivered U-verse TV offering.

Chief among the new bundles is a $200 per month mix that will include HD and DVR service for up to four TV receivers (DirecTV or U-verse TV, where available), unlimited talk and text for four wireless lines and 10 gigabytes of sharable wireless data. AT&T claims that the deal represents an annual savings of at least $600 in the first 12 months.

That deal, limited to new DirecTV and U-verse customers, comes with some caveats, including a 24-month agreement for DirecTV packages, and a 12-month agreement for U-verse TV plans. There’s a pro-rated early termination fee (up to $480 for DirecTV, and up to $180 for U-verse, if TV service is cancelled before the end of the term. After 12 months, the “prevailing standard rate” for TV ($85 for DirecTV Select and $93 for the U-verse U-Family tier) will apply. AT&T is offering the deal through Nov. 14, 2015.

