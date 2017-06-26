AT&T Targets More Rural, Underserved Areas With Fixed Wireless

AT&T said its fixed wireless internet offering tailored for rural and underserved locations has been expanded to parts of eight more states that reach more than 70,000 locations.

The expansion, which follows an initial launch in April in Georgia, includes Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

The fixed wireless service for those markets delivers at least 10 Mbps, AT&T said. It includes a monthly data bucket of 160 gigabytes (additional buckets of 50 GB cost $10 each, up to a max of $200 per month. The service also requires the installation of an AT&T outdoor antenna and indoor residential gateway.

The telco noted that the plan ties into its FCC Connect America Fund commitment, whereby it intends to serve more than 400,000 locations by the end of 2017, and over 1.1 million locations by 2020.

(Photo via Bill Bradford's Flickr. Image taken on March 4, 2016 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)