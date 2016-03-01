AT&T to Take DirecTV Over-The-Top

Taking clearer aim at a small but growing group of cord-cutters and consumers who have never taken a traditional pay TV service, AT&T said it’s developing a set of DirecTV-branded streaming services that will be delivered over-the-top and launch in the fourth quarter of 2016.

AT&T said those services, which will include two paid offerings and one ad-supported free OTT service, will be offered nationally using a bring-your-own-broadband model, meaning that customers will be able to get it from any wired or wireless broadband service provider.

Here are the services AT&T is teeing up for a Q4 debut:

-DirecTV Now

Will offer a “range of content packages, including much of what is available from DirecTV today – on-demand and live programming from many networks, plus premium add-on options.” This service will be offered on wired or wireless connections and on a variety of Internet-connected devices.

DirecTV has not announced a channel lineup for DirecTV now, but “[w]e expect to be able to offer local channel coverage in the future,” an AT&T official said.

