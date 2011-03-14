AT&T To Stir Starz Into Online Video Mix

Trending

AT&T expects to soon offer Starz
Entertainment's authenticated online video services to U-verse TV subs, as part
of the telco's renewed affiliation deal with the premium programmer.

Financial terms and other deal specifics were
not disclosed.

AT&T becomes the third Starz affiliate to
obtain authenticated online rights, along with Comcast and Dish Network.
Separately, Starz is negotiating a new deal with Netflix; that agreement
is up in the middle of the first quarter of 2012.

AT&T U-verse TV currently offers 17
premium channels and feeds from Starz, including all 13 distinct Starz and
Encore channels, plus IndiePlex and RetroPlex; five HD channels -- Starz HD,
Starz Kids & Family HD, Starz Comedy HD, Starz Edge HD and Encore HD -- as
well as Starz On Demand, Encore On Demand, Starz HD On Demand and Encore HD On
Demand.
