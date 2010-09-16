AT&T To Squeeze Four HD Streams Into U-Verse TV Homes

AT&T will let U-verse TV customers access up to four

high-definition channels simultaneously by the end of the year, thanks

to a combination of DSL upgrades and improvements in MPEG-4 compression.

Until

now, AT&T has allowed customers of the IPTV service to access a

maximum of three HD channels at once, because of bandwidth constraints.

John

Stankey, president and CEO of the AT&T Operations division, made

the announcement at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Media,

Communications & Entertainment investor conference Thursday.

