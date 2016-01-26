AT&T Sheds Video Subs in Q4

AT&T turned in a mixed Q4 with respect to pay TV subs as DirecTV’s base rose amid declines for U-verse TV, the telco's IP-powered video service.

AT&T said it added 214,000 U.S. satellite TV subs in Q4 and dropped 240,000 U-verse TV customers as the company “focused on profitability and increasingly emphasized satellite sales.” AT&T ended Q4 with 25.4 million video subscribers.

DirecTV Latin America lost 34,000 subs in Q4, driven by decline in Brazil, and ended the quarter with 12.5 million subs. Spain’s Telefonica is rumored to be one of several potential suitors for DirecTV’s Latin American satellite assets.

