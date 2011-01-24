AT&T Rebrands VOD Service 'U-verse Movies'
AT&T has relabeled its transactional video-on-demand service
U-verse Movies, emphasizing the availability of new releases to fight
rental competitors Netflix and Redbox.
The telco, which previously marketed the service as U-verse On
Demand, is touting that it offers titles up to 28 days before Netflix
and that customers can watch many titles on TV, as well as online, on
mobile devices and using a Microsoft Xbox 360.
"We know our customers have lots of ways to get movies," said John
Blinkiewicz, AT&T executive director of U-verse marketing. "Our
competition has changed in the on-demand space, from the cable space,
and shifted more toward the Netflixes and Redboxes of the world."
