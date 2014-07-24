AT&T Preps Summer GigaPower Debut in Dallas/Ft. Worth

AT&T shed some light on its coming launch of fiber-fed “U-verse with GigaPower” services in pockets of Dallas and Ft. Worth, announcing that it’s on track to boot up service this summer.

AT&T, which tangles with Time Warner Cable and, to a lesser extent, with Charter Communications, in that area, didn’t pinpoint a launch date, but said the deployment will initially focus on the Dallas-area communities of Highland Park and University Park, offering “speed capability up to 1 Gbps.”

In other sections of Dallas and surrounding cities, including Allen, Fairview, Irving and McKinney, AT&T said it will launch with speeds up to 100 Mbps, noting that customers there “will be eligible to upgrade to speeds of up to 1 Gbps by the end of 2014.”

