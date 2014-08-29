AT&T Patent Lawsuit Targets Cox

AT&T has filed a lawsuit against Cox that claims that the MSO is infringing several patents that tie into the MSO’s IP voice service, use of set-top boxes and DVRs, as well as its DOCSIS 3.0-powered high-speed Internet platform.

The suit (here’s a copy posted by Ars Technica), filed Aug. 28 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, alleges that Cox is infringing on several AT&T patents.

AT&T claims that it first contacted Cox in 2009 about alleged infringements on a number of patents, including several referenced in this complaint. “Despite years of protracted negotiations, Cox has sought to avoid payment for its infringement by repeatedly delaying and rescheduling negotiations,” the telco claimed. “Given every opportunity, Cox has failed to provide substantial arguments for either non-infringement or invalidity of AT&T’s patents.”

