AT&T Offering Unlimited U-verse Data Plan

AT&T says it is introducing a new unlimited data plan for its U-verse home Internet subs as of May 23.

It will cost an extra $30 per month for standalone Internet subs, but for those whose Internet is bundled with U-verse video or co-owned DirecTV satellite video service, the unlimited data plan will be free.

Data caps are a focus in Washington of late, with the news of Netflix's efforts to slow traffic ostensibly to help customers with usage-based pricing plans and the FCC's investigation of zero ratings plans as carve-outs from such plans.

Most U-verse Internet customers will also be getting an automatic boost in monthly data allowances at no additional cost, ranging from 300 gigs to a terabyte, depending on their speed tier. AT&T says the average use is 100 gigabytes per month.

AT&T notifies customers as usage approaches or exceeds data allowances, with no charge for a grace period of the first three months, but an extra $10 per 50 gigabyte overage in the fourth month and beyond.