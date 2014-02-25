AT&T, Netflix In Interconnection Talks
Add AT&T to the list of major U.S. broadband service providers that’s in interconnection talks with Netflix.
“We’re in discussions with Netflix to establish a more direct connection between our networks, similar to agreements we have with others, so that AT&T broadband customers who use Netflix can enjoy an even better video experience,” AT&T said in a statement issued Monday,
The acknowledgement of those talks came a day after Comcast and Netflix announced a transit deal that will allow Netflix to connect to the Comcast network at various regional interconnection points around the country.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.