AT&T, Netflix In Interconnection Talks

Add AT&T to the list of major U.S. broadband service providers that’s in interconnection talks with Netflix.

“We’re in discussions with Netflix to establish a more direct connection between our networks, similar to agreements we have with others, so that AT&T broadband customers who use Netflix can enjoy an even better video experience,” AT&T said in a statement issued Monday,

The acknowledgement of those talks came a day after Comcast and Netflix announced a transit deal that will allow Netflix to connect to the Comcast network at various regional interconnection points around the country.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.