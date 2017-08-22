AT&T Mulling Sale of Digital Life: Report

AT&T is exploring options, including a sale, of Digital Life, the company’s home security and home automation service,Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the situation.



Reuters said AT&T might look to sell the division as it looks to pay down debt after its proposed acquisition of Time Warner Inc.



Digital Life has between 400,000 and 500,000 subs and AT&T might get $1 billion for it, Reuters said, noting that AT&T might also seek additional divestitures to trim down its debt load.



