AT&T Launches U-verse KIDS! App

AT&T U-verse has launched the U-verse KIDS! app, a new smartphone and tablet app that displays kid-friendly TV channels and provides parents with tools to control over what they are seeing.

The app allows kids to tune the TV directly to programs displayed on the app. Additional features include the ability to pause, fast forward and rewind live TV and to read program names out loud.

Parents can customize the content being displayed by TV or movie rating and select which channels can be displayed. If parental controls aren’t set, U-verse KIDS! only displays programming TV-14 and below.

“Children can now find what they’re looking for in an easy and fun way, and parents have peace of mind with safe channel surfing,” said Mel Coker, chief marketing officer, AT&T Home Solutions in a statement.

Customers must subscribe to both U-verse TV and U-verse High-Speed Internet to have access to the app.

The app was developed at AT&T Labs on the U-verse Enabled platform. So far the provider has launched more than 30 of these apps, including the Country Deep TV App, which was also launched on February 20th.

The Country Deep TV app offers content related to the Country Deep Tour presented by AT&T U-verse, which starts a tour to more than 20 cities on Feb. 28th.