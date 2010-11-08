AT&T Launches Mobile App for Windows Phone 7

AT&T's

U-verse has launched the AT&T U-verse Mobile app for Windows Phone 7

devices and is allowing any AT&T Windows Phone user to use the app

watch hit TV shows for free for 30 days. The company is also making the

shows available for free until February 1, 2011 to any U-verse TV

customers that subscribes to the U100, U200 and U200 Latino packages.

Customers will be charged $9.99 a month once the free trial ends.

The

application will be initially available on the HTC Surround and Samsung

Focus smart phones and will soon be available on the LG Quantum devices

powered by Windows Phone 7.

The launch is part

of a larger strategy of making TV available on more devices, with the

telco having already launched U-verse Online, U-verse TV on Xbox 360 and

U-verse Mobile. With the launch of the app for Windows Phone 7, the

U-verse mobile app works on more than 10 different smart phones and one

four major mobile operating systems.

"We're

excited for more AT&T customers to see what the U-verse experience

is all about and we'll continue to expand this app to even more

customers and devices," said Jeff weber, vice president of video

services, AT&T Mobility and Consumer Markets in a statement.