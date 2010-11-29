AT&T Launches HBO Go, MAX Go

AT&T's U-verse TV service has provided subscribers to its premium HBO and Cinemax channels full access to HBOGO.com and MAXGO.com, a move will provide those premium subs with more than 1,200 hours of online streamed programming.

"This latest U-verse enhancements is just one more way we're giving U-verse TV customers access to hit TV-shows in more places-whether that's on their big screen HDTV, downloaded to their smartphones with U-verse Mobile, or one of the more than 130,000 titles at U-verse Online," noted Dan York, president of content at AT&T in a statement.

The HBO GO and Max GO services, which offer four times the number of titles on the existing VOD services, provide access to new titles online immediately after their premier on HBO and Cinemax. They also give subscribers the ability to create lists to keep track of content for later viewing, access additional interviews, recaps and behind-the-scenes pieces about various shows and the ability to find titles via keywords.