AT&T Launches ‘GigaPower’ to Parts of N.C.

AT&T said it has launched GigaPower, its fiber-based, 1-Gig U-verse platform, in select areas of North Carolina, including pockets of Carrboro, Cary, Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Winston-Salem.

The deployment, which stems from AT&T’s agreement with the North Carolina Next Generation Network (NCNGN) initiative, will pit AT&T against Time Warner Cable, the incumbent cable operator in those areas. Raleigh is among the TWC markets on tap to receive “TWC Maxx” all-digital upgrades next year that are highlighted by a new 300 Mbps (downstream) DOCSIS 3.0 service that replaces its former 50-Meg offering, an all-digital TV lineup, an expanded VOD library, and access to an enhanced multi-room DVR.

Cary, Charlotte, Carrboro, Raleigh, and Winston-Salem are also among several markets Google Fiber is considering for a possible expansion that could encompass nine more metro markets.

