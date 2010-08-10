AT&T iPhone App Lets U-verse TV Subs Take Some Shows To Go

AT&T on Monday introduced its first mobile "TV Everywhere"

service, with the debut of an iPhone app that lets U-verse TV

subscribers download and watch full TV episodes, initially from 52 TV

shows through content-licensing deals with Disney-ABC Television Group,

Discovery Communications and PBS.

Via a Wi-Fi connection, the U-verse Mobile 2.0 app gives

U-verse subscribers the ability to download recent episodes of TV shows

from networks including ABC, ABC Family, Animal Planet, Discovery

Channel, Disney Channel, Disney XD, ESPN, PBS Kids and TLC. The "TV

Everywhere" features are available only to customers with a U-verse TV

U300 programming package or higher.

The

app also incorporates the ability to browse the U-verse TV program

guide, view program descriptions, and schedule and manage DVR

recordings. It replaces AT&T's Mobile Remote Access for iPhone,

which the telco claims is used by more than 100,000 U-verse TV customers

per month.

