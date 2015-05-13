AT&T Hooks Up With Hulu

AT&T has joined a growing list of service providers that will distribute Hulu, the over-the-top subscription video service.

Through its deal with Hulu, AT&T said it intends to make the service available through AT&T’s network of websites and mobile applications.

AT&T didn’t specify a launch date, noting only that it will offer Hulu sometime “later this year,” noting that customers subscribing to the OTT service via AT&T will have access to all existing Hulu apps and be able to browse and search for Hulu content from within AT&T’s own apps.

