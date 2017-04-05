AT&T Hooks Free HBO Into Unlimited Mobile Plans

AT&T is sweetening the pot of its Unlimited Plus mobile plan by adding HBO for no added cost, including to new and existing customers who don’t take a pay-TV package such as DirecTV, DirecTV Now or U-verse TV.

The offer kicks off Thursday and comes less than two months after AT&T expanded its unlimited mobile data plans to drop a requirement that those customers also bundle a pay-TV service from the company.

AT&T subs who already get HBO via DirecTV, DirecTV Now or U-verse TV will continue to get it but will also receive a credit on their next couple of video bills.

Those on the AT&T Unlimited Plus plan that don’t take a pay-TV service from AT&T will get credentials to access HBO via the DirecTV Now or HBO Go apps.



