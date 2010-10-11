AT&T Gets Game on With U-Verse TV on Xbox 360s
AT&T -- after more than three years of planning and development with
Microsoft -- this week will finally let U-verse TV subscribers use the
software giant's Xbox 360 gaming console to access the IPTV service for a
one-time hookup and installation fee.
The ability to use Xbox 360s to
access U-verse TV will begin Oct. 15. AT&T will charge U-verse
customers $99 to enable the feature, and existing customers also must
pay an additional $55 for a service technician to set it up. Microsoft first outlined the feature in January 2007.
The telco also is launching three smartphones running Microsoft's
Windows Phone 7 platform, from LG, HTC and Samsung. Starting next month,
U-verse TV customers with Windows Phone 7 devices will be able to
access mobile TV content as part of their subscriptions. In addition,
for Windows Phone 7 customers who don't live in areas where they can get
U-verse TV, AT&T also will offer a $9.99 per month standalone
U-verse Mobile plan, which marks the company's first U-verse service to
be available nationwide.
